Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 17 The 1993 Southeast Asian Games, officially known as the 17th Southeast Asian Games were held in Singapore from 12 to 19 June 1993 with 29 sports in 440 events featured in this edition.

Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 16 The 1991 Southeast Asian Games, officially known as the 16th Southeast Asian Games, was a multi-sport event held in Manila, the Philippines from 24 November to 3 December 1991, with 28 sports featured in the games.

Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 15 The 1989 Southeast Asian Games (Malay: Sukan Asia Tenggara 1989), officially known as the 15th Southeast Asian Games, was a multi-sport event held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 20 to 31 August 1989 with 25 sports featured in the games.

Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 14 The 1987 Southeast Asian Games (Indonesian: Pesta Olahraga Asia Tenggara 1987), officially known as the 14th Southeast Asian Games, was a multi-sport event held in Jakarta, Indonesia from 9 to 20 September 1987 with 30 sports featured in the games.