The 1995 Southeast Asian Games officially known as the 18th Southeast Asian Games, was a Southeast Asian multi-sport event held in Chiang Mai, Thailand from 9 to 17 December 1995.

The 1993 Southeast Asian Games, officially known as the 17th Southeast Asian Games were held in Singapore from 12 to 19 June 1993 with 29 sports in 440 events featured in this edition.

The 1991 Southeast Asian Games, officially known as the 16th Southeast Asian Games, was a multi-sport event held in Manila, the Philippines from 24 November to 3 December 1991, with 28 sports featured in the games.