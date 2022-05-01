Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 20 The 1999 Southeast Asian Games (Malay: Sukan Asia Tenggara 1999), officially known as the 20th Southeast Asian Games, was a Southeast Asian multi-sport event held in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam.

Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 18 The 1995 Southeast Asian Games officially known as the 18th Southeast Asian Games, was a Southeast Asian multi-sport event held in Chiang Mai, Thailand from 9 to 17 December 1995.

Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 17 The 1993 Southeast Asian Games, officially known as the 17th Southeast Asian Games were held in Singapore from 12 to 19 June 1993 with 29 sports in 440 events featured in this edition.