Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 20 The 1999 Southeast Asian Games (Malay: Sukan Asia Tenggara 1999), officially known as the 20th Southeast Asian Games, was a Southeast Asian multi-sport event held in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam.

Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 18 The 1995 Southeast Asian Games officially known as the 18th Southeast Asian Games, was a Southeast Asian multi-sport event held in Chiang Mai, Thailand from 9 to 17 December 1995.