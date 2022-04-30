Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEAP GAMES 3 The 1965 Southeast Asian Peninsular Games, officially known as the 3rd Southeast Asian Peninsular Games, was a Southeast Asian multi-sport event held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 14 to 21 December 1965 with 14 sports featured in the games.

Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEAP GAMES 2 The 1961 Southeast Asian Peninsular Games, officially known as the 2nd Southeast Asian Peninsular Games, was a Southeast Asian multi-sport event held in Rangoon, Myanmar from 11 to 16 December 1961 with 13 sports featured in the games.

Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEAP GAMES 1 The 1959 Southeast Asian Peninsular Games, officially known as the 1st Southeast Asian Peninsular Games, was the first and inaugural edition of the biennial multi-sport event for Southeast Asian athletes, organised by the SEAP Games Federation. It was held in Bangkok, Thailand from 12 to 17 December 1959 with 12 sports featured in the games.

Culture - Sports Infographic SEA Games 31 unveils medals The Organising Committee of SEA Games 31 said the designs of medals to be awarded during the SEA Games 31 have been completed, and the manufacture of the medals has begun.