Vietnam Motor Show returns with larger scale After two years of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Motor Show will return in October this year with a larger scale than previous years, affirmed the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) and the Vehicles Importers Vietnam Association (VIVA).

Vietnam adopts synchronous global integration strategy The Ministry of Information and Communications held a conference in Hanoi on September 16 to update the press on Vietnam's global integration achievements in 2022.

Vietjet launches promotion campaign targeting Indian couples Budget carrier Vietjet Air on September 15 launched the "Love Connection" Campaign – the first ever for India that offers Indian couples with opportunities to experience their dreamful "honeymoon" in Da Nang and Phu Quoc, two famous beach cities in Vietnam.

US maintains anti-dumping duties on Vietnam's pangasius The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has decided to maintain the anti-dumping duties applicable to pangasius imported from Vietnam which were set in the previous review, in the final conclusion of its 18th administrative review (POR18) for the period from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021.