Business HCM City accelerates disbursement of public investment capital Ho Chi Minh City had disbursed nearly 21.28 trillion VND (920 million USD at current exchange rate) of public investment capital as of August 23, fulfilling 50.5 percent of the assigned capital this year, the city’s Department of Planning and Investment reported.

Business Vietnamese aviation industry dejected as COVID-19 returns The second wave of COVID-19 that began at the end of July, the peak summer travel period, has disillusioned airlines that had earlier begin to hope for a recovery.

Business Public investment hits five-year high Public investment in August and the first eight months of this year increased 45.4 percent and 30.4 present year-on-year, respectively, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).