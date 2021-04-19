Politics Leader asks for better performance by Theoretical Council ​ Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on April 17 requested the Party Central Committee’s Theoretical Council to further improve both reality analysis and theoretical research on the basis of the Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh’s ideology so as to fulfill assigned tasks.

Politics Dak Lak intensifies election preparations in ethnic minority areas Dak Lak is a big Central Highlands province with a large number of ethnic minorities. To ensure democracy and success in the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils in the 2021-2026 tenure, the province has proactively promoted the dissemination of information in remote and ethnic minority areas.

Politics Hanoi, HCM City approve lists of candidates in upcoming elections The third consultative conference held by the Hanoi committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front on April 17 adopted a list of 160 eligible candidates for the election of deputies to the municipal People’s Committee in the 16th tenure from 2021-2026.

