Society Vietnamese Embassy steps up cooperation with Swiss university Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan on March 8 had a working session with the Board of Directors of the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW), discussing measures to promote research exchange activities and cooperation in business training, and popularise Vietnam’s business and investment climate.

Society Binh Duong permits foreigners’ entry for working Chairman of the Binh Duong provincial People's Committee Nguyen Hoang Thao on March 9 issued a document allowing foreign experts to enter the locality for working after the COVID-19 pandemic is kept under control.

Society Dong Tam case: Appeal court upholds sentences for six defendants The High-level People's Court in Hanoi upheld the penalties handed down at the first instance trial to six defendants with appeals in the case of “murder” and “resisting on-duty officers” that happened in Hoanh village of Dong Tam commune in Hanoi’s My Duc district during an appeal trial on March 9.