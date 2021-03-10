Lists of 20 outstanding, promising young Vietnamese announced
The 10 outstanding young Vietnamese and the 10 promising ones in 2020 have been chosen and announced by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the award council.
Hoang Tuan Anh (centre), born in 1985, Director of the HCM City-based Vu Tru Xanh Joint Stock Company, is among 10 outstanding young Vietnamese in 2020. He is one of the two persons honoured in the field of social activities (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 10 outstanding young Vietnamese and the 10 promising ones in 2020 have been chosen and announced by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the award council.
The exemplars come from nine areas, namely learning, scientific research – innovation, labour and production, business – startup, national defence, security and order, sports, culture and arts, and social activities.
There aren’t any nominees in the category of state administrative management this year.
Among the outstanding young Vietnamese, Doan Le Hoang Tan, born in 1987, Deputy Director of the Centre for Innovative Materials & Architectures at the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, was honoured in the field of scientific research – innovation.
He designed and created a spongy and biodegradable nano-material capable of carrying anti-cancer agents to tumours in a precise manner and controllably releasing drug, helping to limit side effects and improve the effectiveness of drug during the cancer treatment process.
Tan has had 30 articles published on prestigious science magazines in the world.
Doctor Tran Anh Tu, born in 1989, from the department of infectious disease control at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, was named a role model in labour and production thanks to his active participation in the COVID-19 fight.
He obtained prominent achievements in the research and application of science – technology to analysing epidemiological information to help with contact tracing for COVID-19.
The honoree in the business – startup category is Pham Ngoc Anh Tung, born in 1989, CEO of FoodMap – an e-commerce platform linking farmers with small- and medium-sized producers and consumers.
FoodMap successfully raised 500,000 USD in funding from the Singaporean-based early-stage venture capital firm Wavemaker Partners last year.
Meanwhile, Hoang Tuan Anh, born in 1985, Director of the HCM City-based Vu Tru Xanh Joint Stock Company, is one of the two exemplary persons in the field of social activities.
He made use of exiting machinery to invent rice dispensers, also called “rice ATMs”, and “face mask ATMs”, which have proved effective in the COVID-19 combat./.