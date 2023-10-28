Photographer Ninh Mạnh Thắng has won many major domestic and international awards over the years, many of which were inspired by the nature, people, and history of Ninh Binh.

“Ninh Binh a song” was composed by musician and singer Thiều Thu Sa, in which Sa acts as a “tour guide” taking visitors to attractions in Ninh Binh, accompanied by music. The province appears like a picture with beautiful landscapes, impressing the audience.

The Ninh Binh Literature and Arts Association has organised many literature camps to encourage artists to create works to promote Ninh Binh’s image. Exhibitions and seminars have also been held to preserve and honour valuable works of art, so that people can better understand the traditional identity and beauty of the land and the people of Ninh Binh.

Ninh Binh boast numerous relics, landscapes, and rich cultural features. It is expected that local writers and artists will continue to create more meaningful works, to contribute to promoting their homeland and people./.

VNA