Visitors at the exhibition on the beauty of Vietnam’s southern region (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – Thirteen photographs won awards of a contest on the beauty of Vietnam’s southern region and the award presentation took place in Da Lat city of the Central Highlands of Lam Dong on July 26.



The 27th edition of the photo contest, which was launched by the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists from March to June 30, attracted nearly 1,600 entries of 236 photographers of eight provinces.



The first prize was awarded to a photograph entitled “Lang dang suong giang” (The Mist) of Tran Quang Anh from Lam Dong province.



Meanwhile, photos of Do Tuan Hung from Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Tran Duy Tinh from Binh Duong won the second prize.



As many as 180 works of 94 artists qualified for the final round are being exhibited.



The southern region consists of the economic hub Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Dong Nai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc and Tay Ninh.-VNA