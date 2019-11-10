Business PetroVietnam exceeds targets two months before year-end The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has exceeded its set yearly targets in terms of revenue, profit and state budget contribution two months before the year-end.

Business EVN told to stick to tiered pricing model Vietnam Electricity (EVN) should stick to its tiered pricing model, said researchers in a conference on this week in Hanoi.

Business Mekong Delta needs to be innovative to overcome climate change The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta Region needs to be more innovative in production to grow sustainably in the context of climate change and environmental and integration challenges, experts have said.