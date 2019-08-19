Monday, August 19, 2019 - 15:22:40

Society

Lo Cuong rice noodle making village

Lo Cuong village in Tu Minh ward, Hai Duong city, Hai Duong province is renowned for its rice noodle product, which has been consumed widely across Vietnam.

