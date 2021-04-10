Business More people in rural areas shopping online Rural consumers are increasingly shop online, with 46 percent of internet users engaged in online shopping activities.

Business HCM City works to attract investors HCM City is taking urgent steps to tackling any and all difficulties to create a favourable business environment and encourage investors to stay.

Business Processing industry leads Q1 export growth Shipments of products from the processing industry brought in about 67.39 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, representing 87.13 percent of Vietnam’s total export value during the period.