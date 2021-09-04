Culture - Sports Sin Suoi Ho a “golden spring” in Lai Chau Visiting Sin Suoi Ho at any time of the year, tourists will be fascinated by the beautiful natural landscape and the Mong’s traditional customs. The place has now become a bright spot for community-based tourism which helps bring positive changes to the lives of the locals.

Culture - Sports Vietnam football team return home to prepare for match against Australia The Vietnam football team arrived home on September 3 evening and will stay at a hotel following their COVID prevention bubble rule before their next match against Australia on September 7 at My Dinh Stadium.