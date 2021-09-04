Local cake among world’s top 100 delicious cakes
Tasteatlas, a renowned website for foodies globally, has named Vietnam’s Steamed Tapioca Layer Cake (or Bánh da lợn in Vietnamese) among its top 100 Most Popular Cakes in the world.
