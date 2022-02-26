Local ceramics maker introduces stunning tiger figurines
Giving souvenirs with the images of zodiac animals is a habit of many people in Asian countries. Tiger figurines made by Minh Long Ceramics company are hitting souvenir shops in the year of the Tiger.
Moulding the tigers. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The details of this thrifty tiger are hand-painted, giving it a more vivid look. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
As one of the 12 zodiac animals, the Tiger symbolises willpower, courage, and personal strength. The image of the tiger is not only featured in Vietnamese fairy tales, folk songs, and proverbs, but is also used in decorative items and souvenirs. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
