Cambodian voters queue up at a polling station in Phnom Penh (Photo: VNA)

Thousands of sitting commune chiefs and councilors went to the third mandate municipal, provincial, town and district council elections on May 26.The elections are divided into two, according to the National Election Committee (NEC). One election is to elect 559 municipal and provincial councilors, while the other is to decide 3,555 town and district council seats.Seven political parties have registered to contest in the sub-national elections, the NEC said.They are the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), Funcinpec Party, Khmer National United Party (KNUP), Cambodian Nationality's Party (CNP), Cambodian Youth Party (CYP), Khmer Will Party (KWP), and Khmer Republican Party KRP).Around 1,100 observers from different social groups joined to supervise the elections.Preliminary results are expected to be announced on the day and the official results will be declared on June 8.-VNA