Business Room remains to boost Vietnam-Hungary cooperation: official Although substantial results have been achieved between Vietnam and Hungary in terms of economic cooperation, it is still not really commensurate with the potential of the two sides, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has said.

Business Saigon Hi-tech Park to speed up investment procedures Ho Chi Minh City will focus on helping businesses invest in the Saigon Hi-tech Park in Thu Duc city by addressing slow administrative procedures, a conference on facilitating investment heard on June 27.

Business Macquarie Group plans to invest 3 billion USD in Hai Phong wind farm Corio Generation of Macquarie Group (Australia) proposed researching an offshore wind power plant project with a capacity of about 1,000MW at the total investment of between 2-3 billion USD in the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on June 28 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,092 VND/USD on June 28, down 10 VND from the previous day.