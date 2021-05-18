Business WB: Most of Vietnam's economic indicators in April good The World Bank in Vietnam has recently announced its updated report on Vietnam Macro Monitoring in May 2021, which states that most of Vietnam's economic indicators in April were good.

Business PM backs HCM City’s proposal to retain 23 pct of budget revenues Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has supported Ho Chi Minh City’s proposal to retain 23 percent of its budget revenues, up from the previous 18 percent, to create conditions for sustainable development.

Business Reference exchange rates up 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,170 VND per USD on May 18, up 10 VND from the previous day.