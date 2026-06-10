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Local ingredients, cultural roots propel Vietnam’s Michelin journey

One of the clearest examples is Hieu Luc, a modest fish soup eatery on Hai Ba Trung Street in Hanoi, which has been included in the Michelin Selected category for the second consecutive year. Known for its clear, delicately sweet broth made from freshwater perch and mustard greens, the restaurant serves a traditional specialty from Hung Yen province.

Michelin Guide Vietnam recognises 11 one-Michelin star restaurants (Photo: Michelin Guide Vietnam)
Michelin Guide Vietnam recognises 11 one-Michelin star restaurants (Photo: Michelin Guide Vietnam)

Hanoi (VNA) – Michelin Guide Vietnam 2026 highlights the growing global recognition of Vietnamese cuisine, showing that the country’s culinary identity, from humble street-side eateries to Michelin-starred restaurants, is earning acclaim through its authenticity, local ingredients and cultural storytelling.

One of the clearest examples is Hieu Luc, a modest fish soup eatery on Hai Ba Trung Street in Hanoi, which has been included in the Michelin Selected category for the second consecutive year. Known for its clear, delicately sweet broth made from freshwater perch and mustard greens, the restaurant serves a traditional specialty from Hung Yen province.

Nguyen Thi Tuyen - the eatery’s owner said Michelin recognition has brought more visitors, particularly tourists from other localities and international travelers. Many first discovered the restaurant through the Michelin Guide and later became regular customers.

“For me, that is the greatest joy, as Hung Yen’s snakehead fish soup continues to hold its unique appeal for diners today,” Tuyen said.

Hieu Luc is far from an isolated case. Michelin Guide Vietnam 2026 continues to honour many long-established local favourites, including Pho Ha Hang Hom and Thanh Van traditional steamed rice rolls in Hanoi, Bun rieu Yen and Ba Ba crab noodle soup in Ho Chi Minh City, and Ba Vui and Banh Beo – Banh Dap eateries in Da Nang.

After four years in Vietnam, Michelin Guide appears to be embracing a broader perspective on the country’s gastronomy, one that values local culinary heritage and authenticity as highly as cooking techniques and dining experiences.

According to Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of Michelin Guide, one of the most striking developments is the emergence of a new generation of Vietnamese chefs who, despite being trained abroad, have chosen to return home and create innovative dishes inspired by local ingredients, childhood memories, and a strong sense of national pride.

“These chefs are shaping a new culinary movement in Vietnam. Their creations are rooted in local produce, nourished by personal memories and driven by a strong sense of cultural identity,” he said.
This trend is reflected in Upstairs, one of two restaurants newly awarded one Michelin Star this year. Chef Truong Hiep incorporates quintessential Vietnamese ingredients such as fish sauce, fermented condiments and fresh herbs into contemporary dishes.

“For me, the priority is to use Vietnam’s most distinctive ingredients and flavours to celebrate the soul of Vietnamese cuisine while introducing Vietnamese culinary culture to diners,” Hiep said.

This year, Tales by Chapter retained its Michelin Green Star for its plant-based concept and “zero waste” philosophy. Rather than relying on imported luxury ingredients, the restaurant creates innovative menus using familiar Vietnamese fruits and vegetables.

“We want to transform everyday Vietnamese produce into new dining experiences, not only to create good food but also to tell a different story about Vietnamese cuisine,” Founder of Tales by Chapter Truong Quang Dung said.

The chefs recognised by Michelin all draw inspiration from the familiar foundations of Vietnamese cuisine, such as fish sauce, fresh herbs, childhood dishes, and local farm produce. From these humble roots, they craft new culinary narratives for international diners, helping Vietnamese identity gain a stronger presence on its journey to the international stage.

Michelin Guide Vietnam 2026 features a total of 193 selected establishments across Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. The list includes 11 one-star Michelin restaurants, 72 Bib Gourmand venues, 110 Michelin Selected establishments and three Michelin Green Star recipients. Two restaurants - ONVIT in Hanoi and Upstairs in Ho Chi Minh City - joined the one-star category this year. Michelin Guide also presented several individual awards, including Opening of the Year, Young Chef Award, Sommelier Award, and Service Award./.

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