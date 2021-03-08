Local music market sees reboot in March and April
The local music market is coming back to life with multiple performances scheduled for music lovers across the country in March and April.
Singer Thanh Lam plans a comeback via her live show “Hen Yeu” (Photo courtesy of nld.com.vn)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The local music market is coming back to life with multiple performances scheduled for music lovers across the country in March and April.
Many music stars such as Thanh Lam, My Tam, Ha Anh Tuan, Bang Kieu and My Linh have released announcements about upcoming special shows and surprises for their fans.
“Hen Yeu” (love dating) is singer Thanh Lam’s live show, which will take place on March 21 at the Hanoi Opera House. Thanh Lam told Nguoi Lao Dong (Labourer) newspaper that she is craving to sing after a long time away from the stage due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Musician Luu Ha An, who is Hen Yeu's music director, said the audience will be able to experience Thanh Lam's "feelings during the most beautiful time of her life".
Unlike her previous shows, Thanh Lam will not collaborate with musician Quoc Trung this time as he has been very busy.
This perhaps will create a "different" Thanh Lam, she said.
The announcement of singer Mỹ Tam's latest show “Tri Am” (Soulmate) on March 7 in HCM City and March 14 in Hanoi surprised many people.
It has been a long time since My Tam’s last show, and 10,000 tickets sold out immediately within one hour of opening for sale.
My Tam said that this was her first show with participation of other artists. She said she wanted to thank her fans for always supporting her.
Songs from the album “Tam 9” will be sung on stage, along with other big hits.
After news of My Tam’s show was published, all of My Tam’s albums topped the charts of the most downloaded albums on iTunes in Vietnam.
Meanwhile, singer Ha Anh Tuan has scheduled his show "The Veston Concert 2021” on April 2 and 3 in Da Lat city.
The programme “The Master of Symphony” with the theme “The Rising Sun” take place on three days between March 3 and March 6 in HCM City’s Hoa Binh Theatre.
The show will include My Linh singing Dương Thu’s songs, Bang Kieu performing Thanh Tung’s songs, Ho Ngoc Ha singing Duc Tri’s songs and Ha Anh Tuan singing Phan Manh Quynh’s songs.
The Master of Symphony has been held since 2015 and collaborations between musicians in the show have created many memorable moments.
According to experts, this show has created great inspiration for new music activities across the country and has become an annual cultural music venue loved by many music fans.
Meanwhile, the Hanoi Opera House on March 7 and 8 will host a music night called “Love Story” with musicians Tran Tien and Thanh Tung, together with singers Ha Tran, Bang Kieu, Hong Nhung and Quang Dung.
Tran Tien is very excited about the show and will introduce new songs written recently.
One of his new songs, called Khong guc nga (Don’t give up), will be presented in both hard rock and rock versions.
After a long break, the Vietnamese music market has finally rebooted. Producers have put a lot of effort to find sponsorships for big venues and have prepared flexible plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic./.