A total of 8,276 new enterprises were established in the first month of 2020, down 17.9 percent year-on-year, but the total registered capital of the firms surged sharply by 76.8 percent to 267.2 trillion VND (11.55 billion USD), the highest growth rate in four years, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.

With a growing middle class and high GDP growth, Vietnam has become an ideal market for foreign fruit exporters, experts have said.

Many initiatives will be offered to foster cooperation among regional businesses towards further promoting trade and investment exchange after Vietnam takes over the chairmanship of the EABC in 2020.