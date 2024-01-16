Business Vietnam Airlines, Singapore unveil tourism partnership initiative National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Singapore's Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation for the 2024-2025 period at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 16, in a bid to bring about remarkable benefits for tourists and develop tourism between Vietnam and Singapore.

Business Traditional craft villages in Quang Ngai step up production to meet rising demand Craft villages in the central province of Quang Ngai are speeding up production to meet market demand during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival which falls on early February this year.

Business EuroCham unveils Whitebook 2024 The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) on January 16 launched its 15th annual Whitebook 2024, which offers insights on Vietnam’s business policy from the European business community.

Business Netherlands, Australia help transform rice value chains in Mekong Delta The Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV), in collaboration with related parties, on January 16 organised a workshop announcing the project ‘Transforming Rice Value Chains for Climate Resilient and Sustainable Development in the Mekong Delta’ (TRVC).