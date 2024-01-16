Local products favoured for Tet gift hampers
Many local products are favoured by customers and chosen for Tet gift hampers in Ho Chi Minh City.
Shoppers buy Tet gift hampers at a supermarket in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Many local products are favoured by customers and chosen for Tet gift hampers in Ho Chi Minh City.
Some regional specialties such as Binh Phuoc cashew nuts, Can Gio dried fish, Soc Trang sausage, Tra Vinh cylindric glutinous rice cake, Binh Thuan fish sauce, dried shrimp, macadamia nuts, and prawn cracker are the most popular products among customers this year.
According to many small retailers, this year customers have prioritised buying Tet gift hampers of regional specialities with mid-range prices instead of expensive gift hampers that have imported products and beautiful designs.
Many businesses and retailers in the city also promote promotional activities for consumers to shop early for Tet.
At Co.opmart supermarkets, the hampers are carefully selected to ensure quality.
From now until January 24, 2024, at Co.opmart supermarkets, there will be more than 2,000 Tet related products discounted by 50% or more, along with millions of Tet gifts delivered to member customers.
Co.opmart and Co.opXtra also launched 2024 Tet gift hampers with Co.op's own products, along with many local products.
Nguyen Ngoc Thang, Director of Co.opmart and Marketing Director of Saigon Co.op, said that customers shopping for Tet 2024 at Co.opmart will experience many promotional activities and discounts.
Similarly, LOTTE Mart launches Tet gift hampers with affordable prices and variety of designs to reach every consumer's demands.
Besides hampers, customers also want to buy individual items as gifts. Retailers are also offering free packaging to customers who want to choose products to put in gift hampers.
Shopping websites are also flooded with hampers these days, but experts said, as always, when buying online, buyers should be careful.
During the year-end period, retailers have been displaying many kinds of Tet (Lunar New Year) gift hampers to serve the shopping and gifting needs of consumers.
Gift baskets from supermarkets and enterprises include typical items for Tet such as confectionery, cooking oil, soft drinks, instant coffee, wine, and Tet jams.
Their prices range from 200,000 VND to several million VND./.