Sci-Tech Vietnam accelerates digital transformation drive Ministries, agencies and localities will continue with digital transformation programmes for the new period in the near future. ​

Sci-Tech Workshop looks into opportunities, challenges in digital transformation A workshop was held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 23 to discuss opportunities and challenges facing firms amid digital transformation.

Sci-Tech Digital transformation a must for technical infrastructure sector Digital transformation has become a critical need for technical infrastructure enterprises to survive in the fourth industrial revolution, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, speakers said at a recent seminar in Ho Chi Minh City.