Society One-stop service office for returning migrant women opens in Hai Phong The Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) together with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) put into operation a one-stop service office for returning migrant women and their families (OSSO) in the northern port city of Hai Phong on April 13.

Society HCM City to launch public bike service in August The Ho Chi Minh City authorities have approved a proposal on piloting a bicycle-sharing system in District 1 for one year starting August 1 in a bid to promote public transport, reduce pollution, and create a new tourism product.

Society Activities held to celebrate New Year with Khmer, Cambodian people Authorities in many cities and provinces across Vietnam have organised activities to join Khmer ethnic minority people and Cambodians in celebrating their traditional New Year.