Illustrative image (Photo: doanhnghiepvn.vn)

The Vietnam Local Specialties Fair 2018 and the “One Village One Product” exhibition are scheduled to take place from November 21-25 in the capital city, the Hanoi Promotion Agency announced on November 13.According to the agency, the fair will accommodate nearly 300 booths of more than 200 domestic and foreign businesses. A prominent feature of the fair is the presence of typical products and the demonstrations of the culture of the 13 Mekong Delta localities.Meanwhile, nearly 100 pavilions will be set up at the exhibition, showcasing products by over 20 craft villages in Hanoi.Within the framework of the events, there will be a conference that aims to promote the goods supply-demand connection between Hanoi and other localities throughout the country.Hanoi is home to more than 1,300 craft villages, over 300 of which have been recognised as traditional.In 2017, craft villages brought home a combined revenue of 200 million USD from exports.-VNA