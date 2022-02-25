Local tourism proactive in digital transformation
Cities and localities across the country have devised their own digital transformation programmes, which shows they have realised the importance of digital transformation to tourism development.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Cities and localities across the country have devised their own digital transformation programmes, which shows they have realised the importance of digital transformation to tourism development.
Such local programmes were devised after the launch of a National Digital Transformation Programme that targets to raise the share of the digital economy to 20 percent of Vietnam’s GDP by 2025.
According to a survey on tourism demand and trend amid COVID-19, conducted by the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board (TAB), 40 percent of the respondents preferred online tour booking, and only 12-15 percent chose the traditional booking method via travel firms.
Many localities with tourism strength have proven their dynamism in digital transformation. An example is the central province of Thua Thien-Hue which has signed cooperation documents with businesses such as Vietsoftpro, Tiktok, Viettel VTS and Zalo to promote its tourist sites at home and abroad.
Meanwhile, the central province of Thanh Hoa has piloted a smart travel platform that applies the Augmented Reality (AR) technology that empowers travel companies to provide unique and imaginative narratives with virtual tours.
The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has cooperated with the northern province of Ha Giang in tourism development through digital transformation and smart tourism.
It has also partnered with Google to launch the “Google Arts & Culture – Wonders of Vietnam” project, using Google Arts & Culture – an online platform which allows the public to view high-resolution images and videos of artworks and cultural artefacts throughout the world.
The ‘Wonders of Vietnam’ offers nearly 1,400 images and videos, divided into different topics such as ‘The World’s Largest Cave’, ‘Landmark Bridges’, ‘Deep Green Lagoons’, ‘Ancient History’, and ‘Handmade Heritage’.
Facebook and the Ministry of Planning and Investment have jointly rolled out a tourism programme on social platforms, contributing to promoting Vietnam’s image.
Ho Chi Minh City is one of the pioneers in tourism development. (Photo: VNA)Ho Chi Minh City is one of the pioneers in tourism development through diverse digital marketing channels.
The HCM City Tourism Festival was held both offline and online for the first time last December, utilising websites, e-commerce platform Shopee and Traveloka, an online travel agent.
Thanks to 2D and 3D platforms, visitors experienced the virtual exhibition booths, and received direct support and advice through message or email. They also made direct transactions to buy their favourite products and found super promotions in line with the time frame of the stalls.
The event is the first online exchange in Vietnam in tourism.
The municipal Department of Tourism has also stepped up connectivity with travel firms, making it easier for tourist to access services.
Particularly, the department has coordinated with Onicorn Media in developing the HoChiMinhCity Tourism app that enables users to find information about the city’s destinations more easily./.