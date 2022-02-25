Ho Chi Minh City is one of the pioneers in tourism development. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City is one of the pioneers in tourism development through diverse digital marketing channels.The HCM City Tourism Festival was held both offline and online for the first time last December, utilising websites, e-commerce platform Shopee and Traveloka, an online travel agent.Thanks to 2D and 3D platforms, visitors experienced the virtual exhibition booths, and received direct support and advice through message or email. They also made direct transactions to buy their favourite products and found super promotions in line with the time frame of the stalls.The event is the first online exchange in Vietnam in tourism.The municipal Department of Tourism has also stepped up connectivity with travel firms, making it easier for tourist to access services.Particularly, the department has coordinated with Onicorn Media in developing the HoChiMinhCity Tourism app that enables users to find information about the city’s destinations more easily./.