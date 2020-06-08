Travel Vietnam Airlines hopes to carry more visitors to Northeastern region Vietnam Airlines is coordinating with the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) to launch a tourism stimulus exploring the Northeastern region as part of the bilateral cooperation agreement, a representative of the national flag carrier said at a seminar prompting tourism in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on June 4.

Travel Binh Thuan to roll out tourism stimulus measures South-central Binh Thuan province will further promote its image as a tourism destination, with particular attention being paid to safety in association with the COVID-19 epidemic, in an effort to revive a local tourism industry severely affected by the pandemic.

Destinations Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri Untouched Treo cape in Vinh Linh district of north central province of Quang Tri is surrounded by both primeval forest and sea, creating spectacular scenery.