Society Da Nang deploys community-based anti-COVID-19 groups With a number of cases of community transmission being reported, the central city of Da Nang has asked localities to reactivate their community-based anti-COVID-19 groups, which are tasked with monitoring the implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures.

Society Vietnamese in Luang Prabang join in local COVID-19 fight The Consulate General of Vietnam in Luang Prabang on May 6 handed over 50 million LAK (5,300 USD) and medical equipment worth 10 million LAK to the Lao province to help local authorities contain the spread of COVID-19.

Society Human resources decisive to national development: Prime Minister Human resources bear decisive significance to the cause of national construction and development, and education plays a very important role in human resources development, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a working session with the Ministry of Education and Training on May 6.

Society Son La offers medical aid to armed forces of Lao province The Border Guard High Command of the northern border province of Son La on May 6 presented medical equipment to the Military High Command and Police of Houaphanh province of Laos amid the complex developments of COVID-19.