Local youths commemorate martyrs to mark 67 years of Dien Bien Phu victory
The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Committee of the northwestern province of Dien Bien held a ceremony on May 6 to commemorate heroes and martyrs in celebration of the 67th anniversary of the victory of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign.
Young people of Dien Bien province light candles at martyrs' graves at the ceremony on May 6 (Photo: VNA)
The victory on May 7, 1954 made the decisive contribution to the end of the nine-year resistance war against French colonialists in Vietnam, as well as of France’s colonial rule in Indochina. It was one of the brilliant milestones in the history of Vietnam.
At the ceremony held at Martyrs’ Cemetery A1 in Dien Bien Phu city, more than 100 representatives of over 160,000 young people across Dien Bien, along with provincial officials, laid wreaths at the monument, lit candles, and offered incense to the martyrs.
Officials and young people of Dien Bien lay a wreath at the cemetery (Photo: VNA)The activity reflected the country’s tradition of expressing gratitude to the heroes, martyrs, and those who devoted their lives for the sake of national independence and freedom.
Martyrs’ Cemetery A1, built in 1958, accommodates 645 graves of martyrs, but most of them remain unidentified./.