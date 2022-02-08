Localities asked to complete Abdala vaccine use in February
The Ministry of Health has urged the completion of using the Abdala vaccine against COVID-19 in February.
Abdala vaccine (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health has urged the completion of using the Abdala vaccine against COVID-19 in February.
The ministry recently sent a dispatch to the Secretaries of the Party Committees, and Chairmen of the People's Committees of 12 localities on accelerating the use of the Cuban-made vaccine.
In October and November last year 2021, five million doses of the vaccine were allocated to localities. However, as of January 28, 541,400 doses had been left in those localities.
On September 17, the ministry approved with conditions for the emergency use of Cuba's Abdala vaccine in the pandemic fight.
Abdala is used for people aged 19-65, with three doses and the interval of 14 days./.