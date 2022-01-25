Society Education minister stresses need for school reopening Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son has underlined the necessity for school reopening, noting that the country now has sufficient conditions for the move.

Society Bamboo Airways starts selling tickets for flights to Germany, Australia, UK Bamboo Airways’ tickets for flights in the direct routes between Vietnam and Germany, Australia and the UK have been on sale, the budget carrier announced on January 25.

Society Vietnamese community in Tanzania, Morocco celebrate Tet Festival The Vietnamese community in Tanzania has gathered in the “Xuan Que huong” (Homland Spring) programme held at the Vietnamese Embassy in the African country's Da es Salaam city to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet), the most important festival of Vietnamese people in a year.

Society Carp release on “Ong Cong - Ong Tao” – A cultural beauty of Vietnamese people The Vietnamese traditional New Year (Tet) festival actually begins on the 23rd of the last month of the lunar year, which falls on January 25 this year, with the “Ong Cong - Ong Tao” (Land Genie and Kitchen Gods) ritual. On this day, people cook or buy many delicacies to offer to the gods. It is also a tradition to release live carps in rivers and lakes as a sign of good deed to invite good luck.