Localities asked to outline plans to reopen schools before February 14
The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has asked the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces nationwide to direct the building of specific plans and roadmaps to reopen schools before February 14.
14 localities nationwide have so far allowed in-person learning. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has asked the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces nationwide to direct the building of specific plans and roadmaps to reopen schools before February 14.
In a document sent to localities, the MoET stressed that there should be consensus between teachers, parents and children in this regard, and suggested stepping up the communication work and organising training for them.
Communes and districts need to support schools and families to opt for the best suitable teaching and learning solutions, the ministry said, asking educational institutions to offer psychological advice, increase physical activities for students, and equip them with skills.
Online learning, which has been utilised over the past two years, would continue to support in-person classes, it noted.
The ministry also urged localities to create favourable conditions for universities and colleges to welcome students back after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday that lasts from January 31 to February 4.
Localities need to supervise the observance of COVID-19 prevention and control measures at educational institutions, it said.
At a meeting in Hanoi on January 24, the MoET, and the Ministry of Health (MoH) together with municipal and provincial authorities are determined to re-open schools no later than February 14.
Deputy Minister of Education and Training Ngo Thi Minh said 14 localities nationwide have so far allowed in-person learning, 30 others combined both online and offline learning, and 19 others offered lessons online or via television. As scheduled on February 7, 35 more localities will re-open schools, bringing the total to 49 while 14 others will do the same on February 12.
Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son told the Vietnam News Agency that safely adapting to the pandemic and gradually reopening schools are highly important for educational activities to return to normal.
He said under the Government’s directions on safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of COVID-19, the MoET has worked with the Ministry of Health to issue guidance on pandemic safety for students once in-person learning is restored./.