Health COVID-19: Additional 3,088 cases recorded on May 4 A total 3,088 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm May 4, up 379 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam confirms 2,709 new cases on May 3 Vietnam reported 2,709 new cases of COVID-19 and no death in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 2 to 4pm May 3, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam reports 3,717 new cases on May 2 A total 3,123 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 30 to 4pm May 2, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Arrivals in Vietnam for SEA Games 31 not required to make health declarations The Vietnam Sports Administration has been asked to inform all foreign sports delegations to the upcoming SEA Games 31 about the suspension of the COVID-19 health declaration requirement at Vietnamese border gates, according to an urgent notice.