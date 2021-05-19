Health Vietnam discusses potential medical cooperation with Swiss group Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan expressed her hope at a recent meeting that Swiss-based biotech conglomerate Roche Group will continue its cooperation to improve diagnosis and treatment quality in Vietnam.

Health Military set up two COVID-19 treatment hospitals in Bac Giang, Bac Ninh The military are urgently setting up two temporary hospitals to provide care for COVID-19 patients in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, which are the two provinces affected the worst by the current COVID-19 resurgence in Vietnam, on May 19 afternoon.

Health Thirty six COVID-19 cases reported on May 19 morning Vietnam reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in the past six hours to 12:00pm on May 19, all in quarantine facilities or sealed off areas, announced the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Vietnam to get 31 million Pfizer vaccine doses in Q3, Q4 Vietnam is expected to get 31 million COVID-19 vaccine doses developed by US-based firm Pfizer in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).