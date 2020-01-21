Business VNPOLY, SSFC team up for yarn production The Vietnam Petrochemical and Fiber Joint Stock Company (VNPOLY) and Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation (SSFC) from China’s Taiwan have agreed to work together to produce drawn textured yarn (DTY) in Vietnam.

Business Oil firm bags nearly 4.4 billion USD in 2019 The Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), has reported gross revenue of 102.82 trillion VND (nearly 4.4 billion USD) in 2019.

Business Vietnamese currency under bigger pressure in 2020 After being relatively stable last year, the foreign exchange rate of the Vietnamese dong against the US dollar is forecast to be under greater pressure in 2020 due to both internal and external headwinds.

Business Tho Xuan Airport welcomes first wide-body aircraft The second Bamboo Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft carrying passengers from Ho Chi Minh City landed at Tho Xuan airport in the north central province of Thanh Hoa last weekend, making it the first wide-body aircraft to arrive at the airport.