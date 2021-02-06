Health Vietnam records 19 new COVID-19 cases within community Vietnam detected 19 cases of COVID-19 in the community over the past 12 hours to 18:00 on February 5, bringing the national count to 1,976, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Viet Duc Hospital transplants heart to youngest-ever patient Doctors at Hanoi’s Viet Duc Friendship Hospital has successfully conducted a heart transplant on a seven-year-old child, the youngest recipient ever in Vietnam, the hospital said on February 5.