Localities pay tribute to Hung Kings
At the incense-offering ceremony in HCM City (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities on April 10 held a ceremony to pay tribute to the legendary founders of Vietnam, the Hung Kings, on their death anniversary.
In her remarks, To Thi Bich Chau, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCM City, said the municipal Party Organisation, authorities and people will continue to work to better fight the COVID-19 pandemic, reform administrative procedures, and create a favourable environment for businesses.
Apart from rituals, the event featured an array of activities like a Chung cake making contest, a book fest, a martial art performance, dragon dances, folk games and art programmes.
The same day, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang also organised an incense-offering ceremony in commemoration of the national founders.
The ceremony took place at a temple built in 1957 in tribute to the Hung Kings, which is the first of its kind in the Mekong Delta.
Meanwhile, the temple dedicated to the Hung Kings in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has attracted tens of thousands of people each day since its inauguration on April 7.
At the temple dedicated to Hung Kings in Can Tho (Photo: VNA)A ceremony was held at the temple on April 10 to pay homage to the national founders.
Hung King is the title given to the ancient Vietnamese rulers of the Hong Bang period (2879–258 BC). They were the Kings of Van Lang. The worshiping rituals of the Hung Kings was recognised as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012./.