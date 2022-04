At the temple dedicated to Hung Kings in Can Tho (Photo: VNA)

A ceremony was held at the temple on April 10 to pay homage to the national founders.Hung King is the title given to the ancient Vietnamese rulers of the Hong Bang period (2879–258 BC). They were the Kings of Van Lang. The worshiping rituals of the Hung Kings was recognised as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012./.