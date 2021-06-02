Society VUFO raises donations for COVID-19 prevention, control fund The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and its trade union called on its officials and employees to give at least one-month pay to Vietnam’s COVID-19 prevention and control fund during a launch ceremony in Hanoi on June 2.

Society Bac Giang aims to develop 32 urban areas by 2030 The northern province of Bac Giang is striving to develop 32 urban areas by 2030, raising its urbanisation ratio to about 32.4 percent in 2025 and 45-59 percent in 2030, according to Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Duong Van Thai.

Society Vietnam not discriminate against religions in COVID-19 fight: official Regarding the probe recently launched into “Hoi thanh truyen giao Phuc Hung” (Revival Ekklesia Mission) for “spreading dangerous infectious diseases in humans”, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang said every citizen is equal before the law, and anyone who commits violation of the law will be dealt with.

Society Kon Tum lays martyrs’ remains to rest Authorities in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum held a ceremony at the martyrs’ cemetery in Ngoc Hoi district on June 2 to rebury the remains of nine Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts, who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime.