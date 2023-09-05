Localities see surges in number of National Day holidaymakers
Ho Chi Minh City serves around 960,000 visitors in our-day National Day break (Photo: Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)Hanoi (VNA) – Localities across Vietnam saw significant increases in the number of tourists in the recent four-day National Day break.
In the period from September 1-4, Ho Chi Minh City served around 960,000 visitors, and pocketed 2.89 trillion VND (120 million USD) from tourism services, up 4.3 % and 5.5% year-on-year, respectively.
The central city of Da Nang welcomed around 254,000 tourist arrivals, up 6.3% year-on-year, 78,900 of them foreigners. Notably, the number of waterway travellers reached about 11,300, a year-on-year surge of nearly 38%.
Da Nang city's Than Tai Mountain tourism site attracts a large number of tourists (Photo: VNA)In the period, the municipal tourism sector’s revenue is estimated to hit nearly 915 billion VND.
Meanwhile, the number of visitors to Da Nang’s neighbouring province of Thua Thien-Hue is estimated at 100,000, up 40% year-on-year, generating a total revenue of 78 billion VND. The number of tourists staying overnight is estimated at 36,570, including 10,690 foreigners, a year-on-year surge of nearly 230%.
Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Nguyen Van Phuc said that foreign visitors to the locality mainly came from Thailand, Taiwan (China), the US, and European countries.
According to him, heritage tourism remains the unique strength of Thua Thien - Hue, the capital of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802 - 1945). Thua Thien - Hue is currently the only locality in Vietnam as well as in Southeast Asia that has five world cultural heritage recognised by UNESCO.
Heritage tourism remains the unique strength of Thua Thien - Hue (Photo: VNA)In the four-day holiday, Cat Ba and Do Son, two famous tourist sites in the northern port city of Hai Phong, served around 45,500 tourists, with foreigners accounting for 13.8%,.
Meanwhile, around 160,000 holidaymakers chose the central province of Quang Binh - home to Phong Nha-Ke Bang World Natural Heritage – as their destination.
The figure represented a year-on-year rise of 60%. Of the total, there are about 1,500 foreign tourists. Total renenue from tourism services is estimated at 176 billion VND, up 53% against that of the same period last year.
With two world cultural heritage sites of Hoi An and My Son Sanctuary, the central province of Quang Nam recorded a year-on-year rise of 46% in the number of tourists in the National Day break to 166,000, including 29,200 foreigners./.