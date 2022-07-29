Society Toll collection company extends free ETC tag attachment until August 5 The VETC Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd (VETC) has announced that it extends a free programme to attach electronic toll collection (ETC) tags for vehicles until August 5 with various forms.

Society Measures needed to solve Hanoi parking problems With the public transport system unable to fully cope with demands of commuters, an increasing number of personal vehicles in Hanoi is putting further pressure on the city’s infrastructure, especially parking facilities and services.

Society Vietnam offers retirees comfortable lifestyle, lower living cost: US magazine Vietnam is a very affordable place to retire, especially for adventurous retirees who appreciate the country's beaches, scenery, food, history, and culture, said a recent article on the website of US based Travel + Leisure magazine.

Society Citizens’ rights to be ensured: Ministry Vietnamese passports are designed in line with international regulations and practices, and arising problems will be settled in conformity with the law to ensure the interests of citizens, stated leaders of the Immigration Department of Vietnam under the Ministry of Public Security on July 28.