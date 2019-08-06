Rescuers help a victim in Thanh Hoa (Photo: VNA)

– The Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control’s Office on August 6 reported that so far, Storm Wipha has claimed 10 lives and left 11 people missing, destroyed 91 houses and caused great property losses.The central province of Thanh Hoa was the hardest hit with five deaths and 10 missing. In Sa Na village, Na Meo commune of Quan Son district alone, floodwater swept out 21 houses.As of August 6, total property losses in the province were estimated at 136 billion VND (5.8 million USD).Storm Wipha, the third affecting Vietnam so far this year, attacked northern and central localities from July 31 to August 3.Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a document asking ministries, sectors and localities to focus on overcoming the aftermath of the disaster.On August 5, 200 packages of instant noodle and five tonnes of rice were supplied to locals in Quan Son, while 200 officers and soldiers as well as health staff were sent to the locality to support affected people.Meanwhile, the northern province of Yen Bai has basically dealt with the storm’s consequences, finishing the evacuation of people in risky areas to safer places.The northern province of Hoa Binh has calculated the total loss at about 10 billion VND.In the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau, heavy rains and whirlwind killed one person and injured another, while blowing away the roof of nearly 600 houses. High tide submerged 1,840 houses, one school, 2,540m of roads, while landslides damaged 62m of river banks and affected many households. Total loss is estimated at over 22 billion VND.The province has mobilised forces and vehicles to inspect and reinforce coastal dyke system and prevent landslides.In Kien Giang province, 200 houses were damaged and 63 others submerged in floodwater. As many as 188 officers and soldiers were sent to localities to help evacuate locals.In Soc Trang province, authorities have assisted locals overcome aftermaths of heavy rains, whirlwinds and high tide which damaged many houses, dykes and farms.-VNA