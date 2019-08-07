The Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control’s Office on August 6 reported that so far, Storm Wipha has claimed 10 lives and left 11 people missing, destroyed 91 houses and caused great property losses.

The central province of Thanh Hoa was the hardest hit with five deaths and 10 missing. In Sa Na village, Na Meo commune of Quan Son district alone, floodwater swept out 21 houses.

As of August 6, total property losses in the province were estimated at 5.8 million USD.

Storm Wipha, the third affecting Vietnam so far this year, hit northern and central localities from July 31 to August 6.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a document asking ministries, sectors and localities to focus on overcoming the aftermath of the disaster.-VNA