Localities take measures to ensure safe high school exam
Implementing directions of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Ministry of Education and Training, localities are carrying out measures to ensure a safe national high school graduation exam, which is scheduled for August 8-10 across the country, except in regions with ongoing outbreaks such as the hot spots: Da Nang city and Quang Nam province.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Implementing directions of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Ministry of Education and Training, localities are carrying out measures to ensure a safe national high school graduation exam, which is scheduled for August 8-10 across the country, except in regions with ongoing outbreaks such as the hot spots: Da Nang city and Quang Nam province.
Vice Chairman of the Hoa Binh People’s Committee Nguyen Van Chuong said though the northern province is in the low-risk group, preventive measures against COVID-19 have been strictly implemented. The education sector has closely coordinated with the health sector to arrange human resources and facilities to ensure safety for students and supervisors.
Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the Ha Tinh Department of Education and Training Nguyen Quoc Anh said all examination locations have been equipped with necessary preventive equipment such as body temperature meters and hand sanitiser. Students and supervisors are required to wear masks during the exam.
Besides, the department has instructed to arrange back-up rooms and staff in case students or supervisors are found to have symptoms of COVID-19.
Deputy Director of the Dong Nai Department of Education and Training Truong Thi Kim Hue said despite the complicated developments of the pandemic, the southern province has been in good preparation for the exam, striving to ensure safety for students. The local sector has coordinated with the health department to disinfect 58 exam sites and arranged soaps and hand sanitiser at these venues.
Nguyen Cong Thanh, Deputy Director of the Quang Nam Department of Education and Training, said due to the complicated developments of the pandemic in the central province, the department has put forth two solutions for organising the national high school exam.
Accordingly, Dai Loc, Duy Xuyen, Que Son and Thang Binh districts, Dien Ban town and Hoi An city will postpone due to the application of social distancing measures. Meanwhile, Nui Thanh, Phu Ninh, Tien Phuoc, Bac Tra My, Nam Tra My, Hiep Duc, Phuoc Son, Dong Giang, Nam Giang, Tay Giang, and Nong Son districts and Tam Ky city will hold the exam as scheduled on August 8-10.
The province has strictly implemented preventive measures like disinfection at exam sties, providing soap and hand sanitiser, and ensuring all people at the exam sites wear face masks and check body temperature./.