A resident in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district was vaccinated on January 29 under the nationwide "rapid" spring COVID-19 vaccination campaign launched the same day. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health (MoH) has asked provinces and cities nationwide to speed up the vaccination campaign during Tet (Lunar New Year) festival so as to complete the second shot for teenagers aged between 12-17 in January and the third dose for adults in the first quarter of this year.



It aims to ensure that all children and adults who still need vaccinations can receive the shots during the occasion, especially high-risk people.



Localities were requested to make plans so that the inoculation will be given to the right people and in line with the MoH’s instructions.



They were also asked to continue the dissemination campaign on the benefits of vaccination, thereby encouraging people to get full vaccinations on schedule as well as assuring adequate benefits for the health sector's staff who take part in the pandemic prevention and vaccination work during the Lunar New Year holiday as required.



According to the MoH, by January 26, 2022, the coverage rate of the second dose of vaccine for people aged 18 years and older had reached over 95 percent and for those aged 12 to 17 years had reached over 87 percent./.