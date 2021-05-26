Localities urged to announce forest status in 2020
By the end of 2020, the country’s forest area totaled 14.67 million ha, of which natural forests covered 10.27 million ha. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has asked municipal and provincial People’s Committees to review updated data and announce forest status in 2020.
The request was made as forest coverage in a number of provinces and cities is shrinking, especially natural forests, due to unknown causes.
Accordingly, cities and provinces that saw the decrease last year must send detailed reports on locations, area and status of reduced natural forests to the ministry before June 10.
Localities also need to revamp forest management and protection, and seriously close natural forests in accordance with regulations of the Law on Forestry and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Directive No. 13/CT-TW dated January 12, 2017 on intensifying the Party’s leadership over forest management, protection and development.
The ministry asked the localities that have yet to unveil their forest status in 2020, including Binh Thuan, Tay Ninh, Ca Mau, Thai Nguyen, Ho Chi Minh City and Gia Lai, to complete the work.
According to the ministry’s decision on the national forest status announcement in 2020, by the end of the year, the country’s forest area totaled 14.67 million ha, of which natural forests covered 10.27 million ha. The national forest coverage ratio was 42.01 percent./.