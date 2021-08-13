Sci-Tech Vietnam, Australia seek to boost IT cooperation A conference to promote cooperation in information and technology between Vietnam and Australia took place virtually from August 10-12, attracting the participation of IT firms from both countries.

Sci-Tech Vingroup tests self-driving electric vehicle in Nha Trang Conglomerate Vingroup recently posted a video on the trial run of its level 4 self-driving electric cars on Hon Tre island, Nha Trang city, the south central province of Khanh Hoa, which is developed by the Vingroup Big Data Institute (VinBigdata) Research Institute.

Sci-Tech India helps Vietnamese defence ministry build IT system The Indian Government has provided 5 million USD in non-refundable aid to help the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence build an information technology (IT) system.