According to the ministry, some localities have recently proposed not receiving vaccines or transfer the allocated vaccines, leading to the fact that the COVID-19 vaccination target is likely to be missed.

In a recent statement, it stressed that any locality, which don’t receive enough vaccine for the 3rd and fourth shots or let the pandemic occur, will bear responsibilities before the Government and the Prime Minister.

The number of vaccines received by the ministry is enough to give the 3rd and 4th shots, it said, requesting localities to set up plans and organize the inoculation of third shots for eligible people.

As of May 21, more than 219 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide. Localities have made great efforts in rolling out vaccination campaigns to ensure its safety and effectiveness and achieve a high vaccination rate./.

VNA