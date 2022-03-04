Tourists visit My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide have been requested to outline plans and organise inspections to examine the preparation of facilities and services to welcome tourists back in the coming time.



According to a document sent by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s inspection agency to localities, chief inspectors of departments of tourism were ordered to actively advise and propose to leaders of departments on organising delegations to inspect preparations to welcome visitors at tourist sites and service business establishments in their areas.



The inspection and examination will focus on the building and implementation of plans to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic; the settlement of events when tourists are tested positive for COVID-19; the quality of facilities and services; and human resources serving tourism.



Local authorities were asked to pay attention to ensuring security and safety for tourists, especially at localities and businesses providing adventure tourism activities, and river and sea tourism services.



Regarding COVID-19 prevention and control at tourism business establishments, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism also requires localities and tourist accommodation establishments to strictly implement registration at http://www. ://safe.tourism.com.vn; and encourage tourists to use mobile app “Du lich Viet Nam an toan” (Travel Vietnam safely) to look up safe travel information, make medical declarations, and evaluate destinations.



Reports of the ministry show that Vietnam served 1,558 foreign holiday-makers and 9.6 million domestic visitors in February, earning over 41.3 trillion VND (over 1.8 billion USD).



Necessary conditions have been prepared to fully open tourism activities from March 15, 2022 in the new normal.



The ministry will coordinate with the central coastal province of Quang Nam to kick off the the Visit Vietnam Year 2022 themed “Quang Nam – Green tourism destination”./.