Lockdown on COVID-19 cluster in Vinh Phuc lifted
The lockdown placed on Son Loi, a rural commune in the northern province of Vinh Phuc that had been hit by COVID-19, was officially lifted at 0:00 hours on March 4.
The lockdown placed on Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district, Vinh Phuc province, that had been hit by COVID-19, is officially lifted at 0:00 hours on March 4. (Photo: VNA)
Vinh Phuc (VNA) — The lockdown placed on Son Loi, a rural commune in the northern province of Vinh Phuc that had been hit by COVID-19, was officially lifted at 0:00 hours on March 4.
The announcement was made by the provincial authorities late March 3, marking the end of the 20-day lockdown aiming at containing the outbreak from spreading further in the community.
The lockdown, which was in place for one week longer than the recommended 14-day quarantine by health authorities, effectively restricted all incoming or outgoing travel from the commune with a population of 10,000 since February 13, after seven COVID-19 cases were reported in Son Loi, out of the total 16 cases in the country.
It was lifted as the locality has not recorded any new infection case during the quarantine period.
During the lockdown, people entering or exiting the commune required express permits from the local authorities. Large gatherings were also categorically forbidden, but most activities of the locals remained little disturbed, with groceries and essential goods still fully available.
Binh Xuyen district will still dispatch groups of doctors and medical workers to keep abreast of the situation and deal with recurrence if needed, in light of the new developments of the outbreak globally, a provincial official said during the ceremony to announce the end of the lockdown.
Information campaigns will be stepped up to communicate to the public on proper prevention measures like practising respiratory and hand hygiene, the official said.
Do Xuan Tuyen, deputy health minister, congratulated the successful results and appreciated the efforts of Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district and the entire Vinh Phuc province.
Out of the 16 positive cases recorded since the outbreak made its appearance in Vietnam on January 22, Vinh Phuc had 11 and Son Loi commune alone reported seven cases – all due to a group of Vietnamese workers returning from a training trip to China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, on January 17.
All of them have been successfully treated and released from hospital, however.
Vietnam has not recorded any new cases of the virus since February 13./.