Society Disabled-supporting project launched in Can Tho The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has launched a project at a budget of 400,000 USD to ensure rights and benefits local people with disabilities.

Society Embassy in Thailand warns citizens against COVID-19 The Embassy of Vietnam in Thailand has urged Vietnamese citizens in there to take precautions against the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), as the host country has designated it a dangerous communicable disease.

Society Hung Kings’ Temple festival cancelled over COVID-19 concerns Activities within this year’s annual festival of the Hung Kings’ Temple, which falls on April 2, will be cancelled due to the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), according to authorities of the northern province of Phu Tho.

Society Israeli doctor refutes allegation on role in COVID-19 combat in Vietnam Israeli medical doctor Raphael Kot has sent a letter to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, and the Ministry of Health, in which he affirms he never said he joins consultations on COVID-19 combat for Vietnam’s agencies, the ministry reported on March 3.