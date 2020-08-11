Lockdown on COVID-19 hit hospital in Da Nang lifted
Doctors and nurses are happy as the lockdown has been lifted on the hospital (Photo: VNA)
At the same time, the Da Nang Municipal Administration also lifted the lockdown on residential areas of Quang Trung, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai and Hai Phong streets where nearly 3,000 residents are residing (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang Hospital for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation reopened its door for regular patients at midnight August 10 after a 14-day isolation due to the outbreak of Covid-19 (Photo: VNA)
Local residents share happiness with the doctors and nurses after the lockdown was lifted (Photo: VNA)