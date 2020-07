Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (Photo: Reuters)

– The strict lockdown measure has proven effective, helping the Philippines prevent 1.3 million - 3.5 million infections , said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.In his annual state of the nation speech on July 27, Duterte affirmed the country's lockdown - one of the longest and most stringent lockdown orders in the world - helped the Philippines basically control the disease and curb the number of COVID-19 cases.Schools would not reopen until scientists develop a vaccine against COVID-19, he said.However, Duterte acknowledged that the government was late in implementing the SARS-CoV-2 virus testing programme.According to the President, his country now has 93 official laboratories capable of detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus nationwide, and the government aims to conduct 1.4 million screening tests by the end of July.The Philippine Ministry of Health reported 1,657 new COVID-19 cases in the same day, lifting the total in the country to 82,040, including 1,945 deaths.Meanwhile, in Indonesia, statistics on the Ministry of Health's website show that with 1,525 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 , the total number of infections in the country has increased to 100,303 as of July 27. The country recorded 57 more deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,838./.